Rugby League World Cup: England crush Greece as Dom Young scores four tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dominic Young
Dominic Young is the tournament's leading scorer with eight tries
Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (44) 94
Tries: Lees, Young 4, Hall 2, Burgess 2, Williams, Makinson, Sneyd, Batchelor, Ackers 2, Pearce-Paul, McMeekan Goals: Sneyd 13
Greece (4) 4
Tries: Taukamo

Dominic Young scored four first-half tries as a rampant England ran in an incredible 17 in total to crush debutants Greece 94-4 - their biggest victory in a World Cup match.

Shaun Wane's men had already qualified for the knockout stage, but a thoroughly professional performance in Sheffield allowed them to finish top of Group A.

The score comfortably surpassed England's previous record in the tournament which came in 2000, when a side led by John Kear thrashed Russia 76-4 at St Helens.

Greece put up a fight early on and trailed 10-4 when teenager Siteni Taukamo slid over but England dominated from that point.

The irrepressible Young, Matty Lees, Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and George Williams all crossed as England led 44-4 at the break

The barrage continued in the second period as Tommy Makinson and Marc Sneyd both touched down, Burgess and Hall added to their tallies, while debutants Joe Batchelor and and Kai Pearce-Paul also ran in either side of two tries from Andy Ackers.

In the quarter-finals, England will face the runner-up of Group D in Wigan next Saturday (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

Tonga are currently top but Papua New Guinea, the Cook Islands and Wales all have a mathematic possibility of reaching the knockout stages.

Ruthless England show no mercy

England maintained their flawless record in the tournament but this was an utterly ruthless performance in attack, with every surge up front seemingly ending in a try.

The scoreline with 11 different try scorers was the second highest recorded in the history of the tournament, only behind Australia's 110-4 rout of Russia in 2000.

England have now won eight of their past nine internationals, a 34-0 loss to New Zealand in 2018 the only blemish, while they last lost to a team other than Australia or New Zealand at a World Cup back in 1975, when beaten by Wales.

Newcastle Knights winger Young spoke before the tournament about wanting to "prove a point" in England after leaving Huddersfield in 2019 because of a lack of first-team opportunities.

And the 21-year-old was at the heart of England's merciless finishing with another breathtaking display, taking his tally to eight in the tournament, the most of any player and just four short of the record set by Australia's Valentine Holmes in 2017.

All of Young's tries at Bramall Lane came in the opening 40 minutes, with St Helens forward Lees also running through unchallenged, Hall bustling over, Burgess barging in and the excellent Williams converting.

Makinson, playing at full-back in place of the rested skipper Sam Tomkins, joined the try-scoring party at the start of the second half by reacting quickest to ground the ball.

England were running riot and the superb Sneyd touched down to take his points tally in the game to 30, after also kicking 13 conversions.

Burgess went over again from a Sneyd pass and Hall touched down his 14th World Cup try to close in on Australian legend Billy Slater's record of 16 and take his tally to 39 in 40 for England.

England were relentless and the scoreline kept ticking as Batchelor slid home on his first Test appearance as did Pearce-Paul, while Ackers also got on the scoresheet twice.

For Greece, the loudest cheer of the afternoon arguably came for them in the opening period when 18-year-old full-back Taukamo side-stepped Pearce-Paul to score, but their first World Cup campaign ends with three defeats from three.

Comments

Join the conversation

20 comments

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 16:42

    Another close WC game for the public to enjoy.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:42

    Professional performance from England. Group stages throw up some mismatches & it's easy to lose focus. Massive ask for the Greek players to be thrown in at this level.

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 16:41

    Yet more proof that this should be the last World Cup hosted by England. How many times do the organisers need to hire big stadia only to see them empty at kick off to realise noone gives a hoot about the game.

  • Comment posted by ryder, today at 16:39

    Really impressed with England. That was fluent and coherent attacking play. Looked like everyone got a touch on some of the Try's and that's what's needed heading into the finals. I like Andy Ackers as well. I've seen a lot written about him and I think he wouldn't look out of place in NRL. I would play him against the Kangaroos if England make it to the final. Good luck.

    • Reply posted by U21192826, today at 16:40

      U21192826 replied:
      Against who

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, today at 16:38

    As per the England side will be getting bigged up until it ends in embarrassing and spectacular fashion against Aus or NZ. Same old same old we all know ehats coming.

  • Comment posted by TonyH, today at 16:36

    Sat afternoon on BBC1, and they have on. . . .a Rugby League game featuring Greece, who managed to keep it relatively close and only lose by 90 points. Maybe they sold the TV pics and had a good audience in Athens & Melbourne? Waste of time and effort here though . . .

  • Comment posted by kraken, today at 16:36

    What does this prove, that probably only Australia, New Zealand or England can win the cup. Same as the women, New Zealand, France or England. Not sure what satisfaction you get from thumping a team by 50, 60,70, 80, points.

  • Comment posted by Anthony Francis, today at 16:35

    What is the point of these games - can't help Greece. There should only be serious teams in the competition. If there are not enough of them, call the event something other than the 'World' cup - it's a bit like the Baseball 'world' series!

  • Comment posted by Numbnuts, today at 16:35

    Ludicrously one sided games played in 3/4 empty football grounds is hardly going to spread the appeal of rugby league. Surely better to play in actual rugby league grounds and fill them than have TV viewers watching so many empty seats. Who wants to watch a game with one side winning by nearly 100 points!

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 16:36

      Wurls replied:
      yep and here's the second one

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:33

    England steamroller the might of Greece in a World Cup thriller. Can understand why the ground was only a quarter full if that, sensible folk won't waste their hard earned to watch such a so called contest.

  • Comment posted by Wurls, today at 16:33

    I can't believe they didn't manage to get the ball to Young for a fifth in the ENTIRE second half!!
    Dominant, and I expect some on here will complain about that, "one sided" "not exciting" etc, but kudos to Greece they never stopped putting in the effort. Let's hope this leads to more exposure for them and an expansion in the game for their country. It is only a good thing to bring on more teams!

    • Reply posted by Numbnuts, today at 16:42

      Numbnuts replied:
      How does getting beaten by nearly 100 points “lead to more exposure”. Farcical non contest.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:31

    Laughable non contest from the off. Commentary trying to big up Greece every play but blindingly obvious to everyone England were going to hammer them and so it turned out. Only jeopardy was would England get to 100.

    • Reply posted by Wurls, today at 16:36

      Wurls replied:
      aha, here's the first of what I was talking about

  • Comment posted by Stretford Bend, today at 16:30

    England T20 boys would be happy with a score like that. Hoping PNG put up more of a contest next week.

