Ollie Olds' try against the Cook Islands is one of the highlights of Wales' World Cup campaign

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - Papua New Guinea v Wales Venue: Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster Date: Monday, 31 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Ollie Olds has been passed fit for Wales' crunch final Rugby League World Cup Group D game against Papua New Guinea in Doncaster on Monday.

The stand-off was forced off late in last week's loss to Tonga clutching his shoulder but has recovered in time.

Wales coach John Kear makes three changes to his 19-player squad, with Will Evans, Rhodri Lloyd and Mike Butt returning.

Tom Hopkins, Dalton Grant and Luke Thomas are the trio to make way.

Despite also losing their opener to Cook Islands, Wales still have a slim chance of making the quarter-finals.

But that would need the Dragons to beat PNG by 22 points or better, assuming pool favourites Tonga see off the Cook Islands on Sunday.

But with PNG fancied to claim second spot in Group D behind Tonga and claim the other quarter-final spot, it would be a huge upset.

Wales' chances are improved with Olds - whose brother James is also named in the initial 19 - at stand-off, whose distribution has been excellent this tournament and caught the eye with a fine try against the Cook Islands in Leigh.

The Valley Diehards player, 29, retired from rugby league in 2020 after a series of injuries, but was talked out of retirement by his brother earlier this year and returned to play.

Wales: 1. Caleb Aekins, 2. Rhys Williams, 4. Will Evans, 6. Elliot Kear (c), 7. Josh Ralph, 8. Anthony Walker, 9. Matty Fozard, 10. Dan Fleming, 11. Rhodri Lloyd, 12. Chester Butler, 14. Ollie Olds, 15. Curtis Davies, 16. Joe Burke, 17. Bailey Antrobus, 18. Connor Davies, 19. Mike Butt, 22. Kyle Evans, 23. James Olds, 24. Gavin Bennion.