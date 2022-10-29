Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Australia (30) 66 Tries: Holmes, Taulagi (2), Tedesco, Graham (2), Mitchell, Yeo, Martin, Murray, Nanai, Collins Goals: Cleary (9) Italy (0) 6 Try: Palumbo Goal: Campagnolo

Australia finished the group stages of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup with a perfect record as they thrashed Italy 66-6 in a 12-try win in St Helens.

Ten different players crossed for holders Australia who advanced as group winners with a dominant display.

Rinaldo Palumbo added a consolation try for Italy midway through the second half.

Italy were eliminated with the defeat, with Fiji joining the Kangaroos in the last eight as Group B runners-up.

After wins over Fiji and Scotland, only a shock, heavy defeat by Italy would have stopped Mal Meninga's side from topping Group B.

Murray Taulagi scored twice in the first half as Australia went into the break 30-0 in front.

After the restart Italy's Palumbo crossed to reduce the deficit to 42-6, but Australia continued to dominate at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Australia are likely to face Lebanon in their quarter-final although they could also play either Ireland or Jamaica.

Australia coach Mal Meninga: "If everything works out with no injuries or illnesses, my plan is from the quarter-finals onwards we will have our best team available for as long as we remain in the tournament.

"It's a tough decision, we all know that. But that's the Kangaroos - we've got great depth and all 24 players are worthy of playing in their positions going forward - that's the beauty of it all."

Italy head coach Leo Epifania: "I'm very proud because we could have buckled at any point in that game and I don't think we did that.

"We weren't just going to sit there and hope we made a break. We didn't just sit back and cop it, we came out and threw it back and did out best."

Australia: Tedesco; Graham, Holmes, Mitchell, Taulagi; Cherry-Evans, Cleary; Collins, Hunt, Cotter, Martin, Nanai, Murray.

Interchanges: Campbell-Gillard, Burton, Faasuamaleaui, Yeo.

Italy: Polselli; Maizen, Atkinson, Natoli, Pickering; Campagnolo, Robinson; Susino, Parata, Iaria, Santi, Moretti, Brown.

Interchanges: Tramontana, Celerino, Palumbo, Colovatti.