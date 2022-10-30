Rugby League World Cup 2021 Lebanon (42) 74 Tries: Tannous, Miski (2), El-Zakhem, Robinson, Rajab, Tasipale (2), Mansour (3), Doueihi, Maroun Goals: Moses (7), Doueihi (4) Jamaica (0) 12 Tries: Agoro, Andrade Goals: Woodburn-Hall, Rush

Lebanon set up a Rugby League World Cup quarter-final meeting with Australia after running in 13 tries to beat Jamaica in their final pool game.

Michael Cheika's side had an early scare when Jamaica's Keenen Tomlinson was denied by the video referee but after that it was one-way traffic.

Winger Josh Mansour went over for a hat-trick for the Cedars.

But the biggest cheers came when Mo Agoro and Jordan Andrade both crossed in the second half for Jamaica.

The Cedars knew they would go through as long as they did not lose by six points or more - but with Mitchell Moses pulling the strings in midfield and Adam Doueihi back from suspension, they had too much for the tournament debutants.

Michael Tannous crashed over for his first international try to start the scoring spree with further scores from Abbas Miski, Elie El-Zakham and Reece Robinson putting them 24-0 up after the first quarter.

Khaled Rajab and Charbel Tasipale, with the first of his two tries, added to Jamaica's first-half misery before Mansour crossed late in the half.

Moses was rested for the second half before Friday's last-eight game at Huddersfield and although the intensity dropped, they remained in control.

Doueihi opened the second-half scoring, and Tasipale then added his second, with Tony Maroun getting his first international try, before Mansour completed his hat-trick.

Wigan's Miski then had the final say with the last try, set up by player of the match Doueihi.

However, there is some disciplinary concern for Cheika after Jaxson Rahme was sin-binned late in the first half for a late tackle that was put on report.

Lebanon's Adam Doueihi: "I thought our first half was really clinical. We knew if we started right and got into the arm-wrestle then points would come but full credit to Jamaica, they have turned up this tournament.

"Coming into the tournament we wanted to build every week and the more we train and play together we are starting to build some good combinations.

"It will be a massive challenge for us against the Aussies but we will see what happens next week."

Jamaica assistant coach Jermaine Coleman: "Everyone felt our first half was really disappointing and we let ourselves down massively but we came out second half and showed a little more effort and made the right choices.

"Overall it is a disappointing way to end our World Cup. We felt we had a real opportunity to perform and showcase the progress we have made in the tournament and I don't think we did that today.

"But to be at the World Cup and play against some of the best players in the world is an amazing achievement for us."

Lebanon: Doueihi; Mansour, Morkos, Robinson, Miski; Rajab, Moses; Roumanos, Tannous, Rahme, El-Zakhem, Tasipale, Kazzi.

Interchanges: Layoun, Bazzaz, Rahme, Maroun.

Jamaica: Jones-Bishop; Agoro, Young, Ogden, McDonald; Woodburn-Hall, Rush; McKain, Coleman, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Farrell, Golding.

Interchanges: Brown, Wallace, Bailey, Andrade.