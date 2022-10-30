Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds also said they hope to give contracts to "experienced players" in future

Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team.

The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023.

The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully professional women's team.

"It's great to see the growth and development of the women's programme at Leeds Rhinos since 2018," said head coach Lois Forsell.

"The club have big ambitions and these steps are all positive ones in the right direction that look to grow the game sustainably."

The Rhinos' women have been paid for promoting the sport through media and commercial appearances, along with contributions towards travel expenses and equipment costs.

However, they will also now be rewarded for performances on the field, particularly in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.

Leeds secured their second Grand Final success in four years when they defeated York City Knights in September.

They were also runners-up in the Challenge Cup, having won the trophy in 2018 and 2019.