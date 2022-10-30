Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tonga maintained their 100% tournament record against the Cook Islands

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tonga (52) 92 Tries : Tupou (2), Taumalolo (2), Niu (3), Penisini (4), Lolohea (2), Kaufusi, I Katoa, Amone Goals: I Katoa (10) Cook Islands (0) 10 Tries : S Marsters, Tinirau Arona Goal: Tinirau Arona

Tonga laid down a marker ahead of the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals with a thumping victory over Cook Islands at the Riverside Stadium.

Tesi Niu scored a hat-trick and Will Penisini four tries on a dominant afternoon, while Jason Taumalolo, Tui Lolohea and Daniel Tupou got in on the act with two apiece.

Tinirau Arona scored a consolation try in his final game for the Cook Islands.

Samoa or France now await Group D winners Tonga in the last eight.

Tonga took the lead almost immediately when Isaiya Katoa broke through expertly before feeding Tupou, who went over from close range.

Cook Islands thought they had hit back soon after, but Paul Ulberg's try was disallowed by the video referee for offside. Things would only get worse from there.

Tonga captain Taumalolo, returning from suspension for his first appearance at this World Cup, compounded their misery with two tries in six minutes.

Felise Kaufusi then broke well from a scrum and found Niu with a neat pass to score, before a crafty kick played in Penisini to add a fifth try.

Niu then met a superb searching kick from Moses Suli to score again and Penisini was awarded a penalty try for being tackled off the ball as the floodgates continued to open.

Lolahea punished a dejected Cook Islands side again before Kaufusi's quick feet bought the space to go over for try number nine just before half-time.

Tonga did not let up after the break, scoring twice more in the opening 10 minutes. Katoa crossed and converted before Suli broke through and fed Niu for his hat-trick.

Lolahea added another after the unlucky Brendan Piakura thought he had made a try-saving tackle, and then Penisini went over again just before the hour.

Tupou got his second in the corner before Steven Marsters crossed to get the Cook Islands on the board.

Penisini then went over to complete his hat-trick, and Talatau Amone took Tonga past 90 points, before Arona marked his final game with a try.

North Queensland Cowboys forward Taumalolo, who won the player of the match, told BBC Sport he was pleased with Tonga's display but is not thinking too far beyond their last-eight tie.

Tonga narrowly lost to England in the 2017 World Cup semi-final.

"It was a huge improvement from the first two games (against Wales and Papua New Guinea), there are still a few things to work on in terms of being disciplined with the ball," he said.

"We gave away easy field positions; there are things to fix but all in all I'm happy with the way the boys played today and it is the first time the country has ever scored 92 points.

"There is England, New Zealand, Samoa; they are all contenders. We can only take it week by week and we look forward to whoever we play in the quarter-finals."

Tonga: Niu; Tupou, Suli, Penisini, S Katoa; I Katoa, Lolohea; Fonua-Blake, Luke, Fotuaika, Kaufusi, Koloamatangi, Taumalolo,

Interchanges: Amone, Tatola, Fifita, Murdoch-Masila.

Cook Islands: Iro; S Marsters, E Marsters, Daniela, Ulberg; Takairangi, Ford; Makatoa, Teroi, Moeroa, Peyroux, Piakura, Tetevano.

Interchanges: Tevin Arona, Tinirau Arona, Moale, Napa.