Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea or Wales Date: Saturday, 5 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: DW Stadium, Wigan Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England's players are "pretty chilled out" and rarely discuss the competition for places in Shaun Wane's Rugby League World Cup team, says Tommy Makinson.

England play Papua New Guinea or Wales in their quarter-final on Saturday.

St Helens man Makinson, Dom Young, of Newcastle Knights, and Hull KR's Ryan Hall are competing for two wing spots at the start of the knockout phase.

"Whoever takes that field, we've got that one goal and that's to win a World Cup final," said the 31-year-old.

Makinson told the BBC 5 Live Rugby League podcast: "You've got to put the 'me' behind - and the team first. But make no bones about it, you want to be the one taking the field and helping the team win it."

Asked about the mood between the three wingers and if there are any chats in camp about their battle for starting spots, Makinson added: "It's pretty chilled out, to be honest.

"It's not something you shout about or really speak about. You go about your business quietly.

"You know that you're competing, we've got the 24 best Englishmen in the world and we're all vying for those spots."

Young claimed eight tries during the group phase and is the leading scorer in the tournament, while England's all-time record holder Hall crossed four times and Makinson twice.

Hall and Makinson both sat out one group game apiece, while Makinson filled in for captain Sam Tomkins at full-back in the 94-4 rout of Greece on Saturday.

England will discover their quarter-final opponents on Monday evening, with Papua New Guinea most likely to progress as Group D runners-up.

Beyond that, either Tonga or Samoa will await in the semi-final should England get through to the last four.

Makinson, winner of the Golden Boot as the world's best player in 2018, said: "You go hard or you go home. You have to perform against these teams in the knockout rounds.

"It sort of makes your preparation easier, you're ripping in all week and giving everything - and it's do or die."