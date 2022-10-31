Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Prior's final game as a professional came in September's Grand Final defeat by St Helens

Leeds Rhinos prop Matt Prior has announced his retirement as a player at the age of 35.

The Australian spent the final three seasons of his career with the Headingley side and scored seven tries in 63 appearances.

He was part of the Rhinos side that won the Challenge Cup in 2020 and reached last season's Super League Grand Final.

"To finish with the Rhinos in a Grand Final seems like a fitting way to bring my career to a close," he said. external-link

"I've been fortunate to play for so long in the NRL and Super League without too many injuries and I can look back with so many good memories.

"My last three years in Leeds with the Rhinos have been especially good for me and my family."

Before joining Leeds, Prior played more than 250 games in the NRL, won NRL Grand Finals with St George Illawarra Dragons in 2010 and Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks in 2016, and represented New South Wales in State of Origin.