Record try scorer Amy Hardcastle was one of two England players to score a hat-trick of tries

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (34) 72 Tries: Beevers, Stanley (2), Winfield-Hill (3), Field, Hardcastle (3), Goldthorp, Jones, Burke, Wood Penalties: Stanley (7) Brazil (0) 4 Tries: Momberg

England got their Rugby League World Cup campaign under way with a thumping 72-4 win over Brazil in a carnival atmosphere at Headingley.

Caitlin Beevers' early try set the tone for the hosts against the World Cup debutants, who were competing in only their third ever international match.

Both Courtney Winfield-Hill and record try scorer Amy Hardcastle went over for a hat-trick of tries as England recorded their second biggest international win in front of a record attendance.

Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley, who surprisingly didn't start in her favoured full-back berth, scored two of England's 14 tries, with Grace Field, Francesca Goldthorp, Tara Jones, Leah Burke and Olivia Wood also going over for Craig Richards' side.

But through the buzz of a six-piece samba band in full swing in the South Stand and a vocal and youthful crowd roaring England on at every opportunity, a huge cheer was reserved for the Amazonas as they marked their World Cup bow with a deserved try from Natalia Momberg.

The hosts were dominant throughout and their physicality and ability to punch holes in Brazil's defensive line was evident as they raced into a 34-0 half-time advantage.

It was hardly a flawless performance with the wet weather contributing to some unforced handling errors. But it never threatened to dampen the electric atmosphere, with the pre-match pyrotechnics providing a perfect appetiser for what was to follow.

More to follow.