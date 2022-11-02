Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wing Kyle Evans is stopped by the Papua New Guinea defence during Wales' final Group D loss

Wales coach John Kear says a new international competition is needed if rugby league bosses are serious about strengthening the game.

While England have romped into the World Cup quarter-finals, Ireland, Scotland and Wales did not make it past the group stage.

Kear says the lack of a structured northern hemisphere fixture list is hampering any efforts to improve.

"It's such a sporadic thing at the minute," Kear said.

"The only thing we know is that there's another World Cup in three years.

"We don't know what's happening next year or the year after and that's something that needs addressing."

The current Rugby League World Cup hosted in England is generating huge interest and potentially winning new fans to the game, with the tournament embracing men's, women's, wheelchair and physical disability competitions.

But once the men's final has been played in Manchester on 19 November, international rugby league will largely go into hibernation until qualification for the 2025 tournament begins.

Rugby union in the northern hemisphere has the yearly Six Nations tournament, as well as a block of autumn internationals plus summer tours, and Kear is keen for the 13-man code to realise that annual international competition is needed in their game.

"Create an international window with a structured competition, a structured northern hemisphere competition so we can play each other," said the Widnes Vikings coach.

"Because that's the only way we'll get better, is playing each other at as high a level as we can.

"Wales in 1995, 2000 they were littered with stars, no doubt about that. Some preferred Wales over England at that point - Keiron Cunningham, Lee Briers - and obviously there were the rugby union converts as well.

"That doesn't happen now, so what we've got to do is grow our own.

"When we select a team we're not scratching around thinking which are the home-grown players, we've got plenty so we just pick a team.

"Having 12 out of 24 who are Welsh-born is something I'm really proud of, so it makes it a true Welsh team and I think if we kept playing regularly I think more and more heritage players would put their hand up as well."

Wales came within a whisker of beating the Cook Islands in their Group D opener, before losing to pool winners Tonga and then Papua New Guinea in their final game last Monday - leaving the Dragons still winless at a World Cup since 2000.

But Kear was delighted by the overall performance of a squad consisting mostly of semi-professionals.

"I'm immensely proud of the players... over the three games against the teams we've been drawn with, I think most people expected us to get a shellacking every single time and they certainly haven't done that," he added.

"They've represented their country with immense pride... the full month, how they've conducted themselves and applied themselves in training they've been sensational so you really can't ask for much more from them.

"I think we've become everybody's second favourite team, simply because of the endeavour and effort we've put in."