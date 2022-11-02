Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leeds reached the 2022 Grand Final against the odds but were beaten by St Helens, who won their fourth straight title

Beaten Grand Finalists Leeds Rhinos will kick off the 2023 Super League season when they travel to Warrington Wolves on Thursday, 16 February.

Newly-promoted Leigh Leopards take on Salford Red Devils the following day, with Wakefield facing Catalans.

Hull KR will host Wigan on 18 February and Hull FC tackle Castleford a day later to complete the opening weekend.

Champions St Helens' opener against Huddersfield has been postponed in case of a World Club Challenge fixture.

Saints and Super League officials are working with Australia's NRL to finalise arrangements for a WCC game to be held on the same weekend of 18-19 February.

Saints, who won their fourth consecutive Super League title by beating Leeds 24-12 in the 2022 Grand Final, will play their round one fixture against the Giants later in the season.

The 2023 Super League campaign will consist of 27 rounds - including the Magic Weekend at Newcastle's St James' Park on 3 and 4 June - before the top six contest the play-offs at the end of the season.

The Super League Grand Final will take place at Manchester United's Old Trafford on Saturday 14 October.

The full fixture list for the season will be released at 08:30 GMT on Thursday.

2023 Super League season - round one

Thursday, 16 February

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Friday, 17 February

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

St Helens P-P Huddersfield Giants

Saturday, 18 February

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Sunday, 19 February

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers