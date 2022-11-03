Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Tomkins plays for Super League side Catalans Dragons

Rugby League World Cup - England v Papua New Guinea Date : Saturday, 5 November Time : 14:30 GMT Coverage : Live on BBC One and commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

England captain Sam Tomkins has returned to the matchday squad for their quarter-final against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.

The 33-year-old full-back did not feature in England's final group match last week which saw Shaun Wane's side defeat Greece 94-4.

The victory put England top of Group A and two points clear of Samoa.

Unbeaten hosts England take on Papua New Guinea at Wigan's DW Stadium at 14:30 GMT.

Centres Kallum Watkins and Herbie Farnworth, and forwards Michael McIlorum and Elliott Whitehead also return to the squad for the knockout match.

Ryan Hall, England's record try-scorer, once again misses out with wing Dom Young retaining his spot.

Back Jack Welsby, also included, said: "I've played against PNG blokes like David Mead before so I know what to expect but it doesn't get much bigger than a World Cup quarter-final. It's pretty big and pretty special.

"This is a stepping stone and we want to go on and win it."

The game follows England women's group match against Canada.

England squad: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dom Young, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul.