Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jeremy Bourson scored four first-half tries for defending champions France

France began the defence of their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup by thrashing Wales 158-6 in Sheffield.

France cruised to a 96-6 lead at half-time, Lionel Alazard scoring five of the 16 first-half tries while Harry Jones crossed for Wales' only score.

The two-time world champions added 62 points in the second half, with Mostefa Abassi finishing with six tries to top the scoring with Alazard.

"I'm a bit low but I'm so proud," said Wales captain Stuart Williams.

"It was a totally different second half although the score doesn't reflect it.

"The grit and determination and grind from us all, I couldn't ask much more. Everyone put a shift in."

What is wheelchair rugby league?

Played by teams of five with all players using sports wheelchairs similar to those used in wheelchair basketball, a game lasts for two 40-minute halves on a court approximately 46m by 20m.

It has similar rules and scoring to the running game but you tackle an opponent by removing a tag from their shoulder. That must then be replaced for the next play-the-ball.

A team's possession lasts for six tackles before the ball is handed over, as in rugby league.

Tries are scored by touching the ball down although players with more restricted mobility can touch the ball against the wheel of their chair.

Conversions and penalty goals are taken from an extended kicking tee which must be no higher than the wheel of the kicker and all kicking is done by hand, using a fist.

It is a completely different sport to wheelchair rugby - also known as murderball - which is part of the Paralympic Games programme.