Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup quarter-final - Tonga v Samoa Date: Sunday, 6 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Will Hopoate could make his first appearance of the World Cup for Tonga after being named in their squad for Sunday's quarter-final against Samoa.

The utility back appeared in St Helens' Super League Grand Final win over Leeds in September, at the end of an injury-disrupted first season with the club.

Hooker Siliva Havili is also available after recovering from a calf injury.

Samoa have named an unchanged squad as they hope to reach a World Cup semi-final for the first time.

Sunday's winning team will progress into a semi-final against England or Papua New Guinea at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, 12 November.

Tonga: Hopoate, Tupou, Suli, Penisini, S Katoa, I Katoa, Lolohea, Fonua-Blake, Havili, Fotuaika, Kaufusi, Koloamatangi, Taumalolo, Luke, Taukei'aho, Fifita, Murdoch-Masila, Tatola, Amone.

Samoa: Crichton, Harris-Tavita, Hunt, Kaufusi, Lafai, Leniu, Levi, Luai, May, Milford, Papali'i, Paulo, Sao, Sio, Su'a, Sua'ali'i, Taupau, To'o, Tuilagi.