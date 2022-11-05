Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tara Stanley scored a hat-trick for England

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (30) 54 Tries: Burke 2, Dodd 2, Wilson, Goldthorp, Roche, Stanley 3, Roberts Goals: Goldthorp 4 Canada (0) 4 Tries: Wood

Hosts England are on the verge of the semi-finals of the World Cup after a comprehensive 54-4 victory over Canada.

England top Group A - and should Papua New Guinea beat Brazil later on Saturday, both winners will progress.

Craig Richards' side showed their class with 11 tries in total, as Tara Stanley got a hat-trick and Hollie Dodd and Leah Burke both crossed twice.

Fran Goldthorp, Georgia Wilson, Georgia Roche and Carrie Roberts were all on the scoresheet too for England.

Centre Petra Woods grabbed a second-half consolation try for Canada, who were beaten 34-12 by PNG in their first game.

England maintained their 100% winning start to the tournament after thrashing debutants Brazil 72-4 in their opener.

And there was always going to be another one-sided affair in Wigan when Burke burrowed over in the corner after just 40 seconds, punishing a handing error by Canada immediately from kick-off.

Dodd snuck in twice in between Wilson converting on home turf following a superb kick out wide by Courtney Winfield-Hill.

Full-back Goldthorp showed dancing feet for a delightful solo try, while Roche pumped her legs to break clear for 30-0 half-time lead.

Stanley went over twice at the start of the second half, but Canada managed to get themselves on to the scoreboard when Woods dived in.

But England extended their advantage when Roberts bunded over and York's Stanley completed her hat-trick, while Burke added to her early try for a comfortable victory.