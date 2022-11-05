Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson scored a first-half hat-trick for England

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (38) 46 Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals : Makinson 5 Papua New Guinea (0) 6 Try: Ngutlik Goal: Martin

Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually a physically dominant England who took the game to the opposition.

Makinson became the first player to score five tries for England in one match.

That helped Shaun Wane's men progress to the last four on home soil - and they will face either Tonga or Samoa at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

Watched by the Princess of Wales - the RFL's royal patron and matchday guest - England put on an imperial show by scoring seven tries in a scintillating opening 40 minutes.

The excellent Tom Burgess, the irresistible Dominic Young and George Williams touched down, while Makinson's opportunism brought him three scores before half-time.

England were proving to be unstoppable as Kallum Watkins darted in for a 38-0 lead at the break.

Makinson added two further tries in the second period and although Jimmy Ngutlik scored a consolation with 10 minutes remaining, PNG were already well beaten.

England will discover their semi-final opponents on Sunday, when Tonga take on Samoa in Warrington (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

More to follow.