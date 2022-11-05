Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 46-6 PNG - Tommy Makinson scores five tries

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at DW Stadium, Wigan

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tommy Makinson
Tommy Makinson scored a first-half hat-trick for England
Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (38) 46
Tries: Burgess, Makinson 5, Young, Williams, Watkins Goals: Makinson 5
Papua New Guinea (0) 6
Try: Ngutlik Goal: Martin

Tommy Makinson made history with five tries as England blew away Papua New Guinea with a spell-binding first-half showing to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

A brutal and closely-fought game was expected against PNG, but it was actually a physically dominant England who took the game to the opposition.

Makinson became the first player to score five tries for England in one match.

That helped Shaun Wane's men progress to the last four on home soil - and they will face either Tonga or Samoa at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium next Saturday.

Watched by the Princess of Wales - the RFL's royal patron and matchday guest - England put on an imperial show by scoring seven tries in a scintillating opening 40 minutes.

The excellent Tom Burgess, the irresistible Dominic Young and George Williams touched down, while Makinson's opportunism brought him three scores before half-time.

England were proving to be unstoppable as Kallum Watkins darted in for a 38-0 lead at the break.

Makinson added two further tries in the second period and although Jimmy Ngutlik scored a consolation with 10 minutes remaining, PNG were already well beaten.

England will discover their semi-final opponents on Sunday, when Tonga take on Samoa in Warrington (kick-off 14:30 GMT).

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

9 comments

  • Comment posted by DavidM, today at 16:42

    Unbelievable Makinson - oh, not allowed to big up an England player?

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 16:41

    BBC - please stop exaggerating how good/physical teams like PNG are just so to make it seem it'll be a contest. Teams like PNG and Samoa are never as good as you lead us to believe - and so blowouts like today are not shocks - they are expected.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 16:40

    The punditry during England games is painful. It is very apparent that Australia (and I reckon NZ as well) are well ahead yet they are forever talking up England's "world class rugby"

    Anyone can see that they are not at the same level.

  • Comment posted by Degsy, today at 16:39

    Fantastic 1st 40 . Game won . 2nd 40 coasted through , would have liked to see more of the same intensity as 1st 40 but no point in playing full tilt when you don't need to . TM as all Saints fans know is class

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 16:38

    England through as expected but gave us a dungfest second 40 mins. Woods and co can build this team up all they like we all know what is coming and that is dissapointment as per usual.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 16:35

    Did the writer watch the game. England were dreadful in the 2nd half.

  • Comment posted by Sybarite, today at 16:35

    Absolutely stinking performance from England.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 16:34

    TM is pure class both on and off the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 16:32

    Cmon England one step closer to an Aussie wolloping. Very poor damp squib of a second half, will not do ticket sales any good for next week in that huge stadium.

