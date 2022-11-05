Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England needed to be at their best against Papua New Guinea - not just because a World Cup semi-final place was at stake, but they had royalty watching too.

The Princess of Wales was undertaking her duty as the patron of the RFL, after replacing Prince Harry in the role in February, and was the matchday guest in Wigan.

She had the red carpet rolled out for her before kick-off, meeting both sets of players on the pitch, and then witnessed an imperial England showing in which they steamrollered the Papuans.

"I am really happy," said a beaming Shaun Wane afterwards, who has confirmed he will stay in his role as England head coach another year beyond the World Cup.

"The first 30 minutes was faultless and PNG did not have a say in game. When you look at the conditions, I was so impressed against a team that try to bend you in half.

"The way they have performed and played is better than I thought they could, they have gelled quickly, training has been slicker than expected and they are really good players who get things really quick.

"Every day is a real pleasure."

England 'will not be underestimated now'

The Princess of Wales also met the England women's team, who had beaten Canada earlier in the day

From the first whistle, this was a performance full of aggression and attacking intent which left PNG - who usually do the same to their opponents - with no answers.

Wane's men bustled and brutalised the opposition and ruthless scoring gave them a 38-0 half-time lead, which effectively ended the game as a contest.

Asked by BBC Sport if the teams remaining in the competition will take note of the performance, Wane replied: "They will see that we are winning, obviously.

"I do genuinely think we can get better. I know what we can do. We can play better for longer, we will need to do it. We have to be more intense in training next week."

At half-time, former England international Jon Wilkin said on BBC One: "In the presence of royalty, England have produced a royal performance at the highest level.

"They have had exceptional power, speed and attention to detail and it all started with the intensity of the beginning of the game and England got it right."

Former England captain Jamie Peacock added: "I think there is a real humbleness about the side. There were no lost causes.

"There have been times England have been underestimated but that will not happen now.

"You can see it in Shaun Wane's eyes [that he is smiling on the inside]. So he should be. If they play that first 40 minutes, they go in against any team in the world 12 or 18 points up."

Papua New Guinea head coach Stanley Tepend called England the "best side they have faced" while captain Rhyse Martin suggested they "could go all the way".

'I want to be a World Cup winner'

England have never won the World Cup, losing in three finals including the agonising 6-0 loss to Australia in 2017.

But this team showing will give them plenty of confidence as they aim to lift the trophy on home soil at Old Trafford on 19 November.

The showpiece is likely to be against holders Australia or 2008 champions New Zealand but before then, a semi-final against either Tonga or Samoa awaits at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on 12 November.

Winger Tommy Makinson, who has won four straight Grand Finals with club side St Helens, made history by becoming the first England player to score five tries in a single game.

"It's a special achievement but going to London in a semi-final is going to be even bigger and I can't wait for that," said Makinson.

"We want to be like Clive [Sullivan - Great Britain's World Cup-winning captain in 1972] and like the men who achieved something special. Scoring five tries is nice but I want to be a World Cup winner and we are building towards that."