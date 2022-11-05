Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 24-18 - Kiwis survive scare to reach semi-finals
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|New Zealand (6) 24
|Tries: Mulitalo, Nikora, Manu, Rapana Goals: Rapana (4)
|Fiji (12) 18
|Tries: Sivo, Naiqama (2) Goals: Wakeham (3)
New Zealand will face Australia in the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals after coming from behind to beat Fiji in a thriller in Hull.
The world's number one-ranked side recovered from 18-6 down to reach the last four thanks to Jordan Rapana's decisive late penalty and try.
Ronaldo Mulitalo, Briton Nikora and Joseph Manu also crossed for the Kiwis.
Maika Sivo and two scores from an inspired Kevin Naiqama were almost enough for underdogs Fiji.
The result avenged New Zealand's quarter-final defeat by the Fijians at the 2017 World Cup in Wellington.
On that day, the Pacific Islanders stunned their opponents in a low-scoring nail-biter, but this match in Hull was a heart-stopping thriller.
Fiji raced into a 12-0 lead after scores from Sivo and Naiqama before New Zealand hit back through a Mulitalo try just before the break.
Naiqama crossed again straight after the restart to put Fiji 18-6 up, but in a tense second half, Nikora and Manu scored tries to level the match with 18 minutes to go.
Rapana then kicked New Zealand into a 20-18 lead nine minutes from time before he went over in the corner in the closing stages to send the Kiwis into the last four.
They face Australia in Leeds on Friday for a spot in the final.
New Zealand full-back Joseph Manu, who was named player of the match, told BBC Two:
"We always knew they were going to be a tough side and it was really tough.
"They came out to play tonight and we sort of made things a bit hard on ourselves, but you've got to give Fiji credit.
"They were really up for it and it ended up being a good match."
New Zealand: Manu, Mulitalo, Nikora, Liu, Rapana, Brown, Hughes, Bromwich, Smith, Fisher-Harris, Papalii, Bromwich, Tapine.
Interchanges: Hiku, Foran, Asofa-Solomona, Marshall-King.
Fiji: Turuva, Sivo, Naiqama, Valemei, Karawalevu, Raiwalui, Wakeham, Sims, Koroisau, Vuniyayawa, Kikau, Wong, Sadrugu.
Interchanges: Vulikijapani, Tagituimua, Toloi, Liolevave.
