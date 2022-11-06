Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia will face the Kiwis on Thursday to decide who advances as Group B winners

Australia broke the record for most points in a women's match at the Rugby League World Cup, thrashing France 92-0 to advance to the semi-finals.

The Jillaroos ran in 17 tries to beat the previous best score of 88-0 they had shared with New Zealand.

Earlier in Group B, New Zealand beat the Cook Islands 34-4 in York to continue their perfect start.

England and Papua New Guinea have qualified from Group A with a match to spare.

Australia, winners in 2013 and 2017, were always expected to beat amateur side France having thrashed the Cook Islands 74-0 in their first game.

Jessica Sergis scored four tries with Jaime Chapman and Julia Robinson also grabbing hat-tricks, while Evania Pelite went over twice.

Shenae Ciesiolka, Tarryn Aiken, Emma Tonegato, Tallisha Harden and Olivia Kernick all crossed once in a rampant win.

The Jillaroos were 30-0 up inside 15 minutes and led 58-0 at half-time, having gained 909 metres to France's 52.

France were already on the end of the joint-largest defeat at a women's World Cup, losing 88-0 to New Zealand in 2013.

Australia matched that score against Canada in the 2017 tournament, and equalled the 88-point mark in the 75th minute in York with a Robinson score in the corner.

Pelite crossed with one minute remaining to give Australia a record-breaking statement victory.

Australia's player of the match Aiken told BBC Sport: "It was a great game and the girls kept on going. It was really good to be out there.

"We can still get better, we've got a long way to go. We're still trying to work on our basic principles in defence.

"We don't fear anyone. It's going to be a tough match with New Zealand, we've been ready for it and we can't wait to go out there and face them."

Kiwis continue winning start against Cook Islands

New Zealand, beaten by Australia in the previous two World Cup finals, came into their match with the Cook Islands having cruised past France 46-0 on Wednesday.

Raecene McGregor, Krystal Rota and Amber Hall ran in first-half tries for the Kiwis.

Mele Hufanga added two second-half scores, with McGregor also adding her second and Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala going over.

The Cook Islands were vastly improved from their loss to Australia, scoring through Mackenzie Wiki to cut the deficit to 22-4 in the 67th minute.

New Zealand's player of the match McGregor told BBC Sport: "We haven't hit our peak yet, there are so many things we can improve on.

"Ahead of our game with Australia there are things we can work on and I think we can beat them. There is so much more to come."