Rugby League World Cup 2021 Tonga (10) 18 Tries: Tupou, Taukeiaho, S Katoa Goals: I Katoa (3) Samoa (12) 20 Tries: Su'a, Luai, To'o Goals: Crichton (4)

Samoa set up a World Cup semi-final meeting with England after edging a pulsating encounter against Tonga in Warrington.

Tries from Jaydn Su'a and Jarome Luai gave Samoa a slender half-time lead, with Daniel Tupou and Siosiua Taukeiaho crossing for Kristian Woolf's side.

Brian To'o's converted try secured the win, despite Sione Katoa's late effort for Tonga ensuring a grandstand finish.

Samoa will now face England at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Defending champions Australia will face New Zealand in Friday's first semi-final in Leeds.

Slick Samoa see out bruising contest

This hotly-anticipated fourth quarter-final between the two Pacific Island nations did not disappoint.

The traditional war dances prior to kick-off - the Siva Tau for Samoa and the Tongan Sipi Tau - provided a suitable prelude to a bruising contest that was packed with athleticism, power and superb ball-handling skills.

Both countries were able to field sides brimming with superstar players from Australia's National Rugby League, but Samoa settled quickest. Su'a scored within five minutes and Luai darted past three players for his side's second try after Tupou had responded for Tonga by expertly grounding a looping pass from St Helens full-back Will Hopoate.

At that stage, the slick Samoans were threatening to cut loose, with only some magnificent last-ditch tackles preventing them from establishing a commanding lead.

Having weathered a considerable Samoan storm, Tonga capitalised on repeat sets when Soni Luke's deft grubber was grounded by Siosiua Taukeiaho.

And the momentum appeared to have swung in Tonga's favour when Isaiya Katoa levelled the match at 12-12 with 30 minutes remaining.

However, Joseph Suaali'i's exceptional carry laid the platform for To'o's decisive try.

Samoa's gripping victory means they can look forward to their first World Cup semi-final, and the opportunity to atone for their embarrassing 60-6 defeat by England in the tournament opener.

The rematch in London next Saturday (14:30 GMT) will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

That comes the day after Australia play 2008 winners New Zealand in the first semi-final of the men's tournament at Elland Road (19:45 GMT).

Those two nations have met in four previous finals, and their match will be on BBC Two and BBC Radio 5 Live.

'It was a sensational game'

Samoa head coach Matt Parish, speaking to BBC Sport: "There wasn't much between either team. It was just tenacious defence at the end. Tonga threw everything at us.

"I said to the players they had the chance to make history at half-time and reach the semi-finals for the first time. But I didn't say much. They knew what to do. Our full-back Joey [Joseph Suaali'i] at 19, to play like that... You talk about bruising encounter, it was a sensational game.

"I haven't thought about the semi-final yet. I will enjoy this and think about it tomorrow. To have the support around Tonga and Samoa and Australia and New Zealand here in England is absolutely sensational. I hope we can go to the final."

Tonga head coach Kristian Woolf: "I thought they were a little bit better than us. They beat us to the punch early and they were probably a bit better than us in defence. We had the chance to win it. We didn't quite make it happen, but it was disappointing.

"We had enough opportunities at the end to win the game. We kicked the ball away when we had tackles in hand. That's something we have to learn.

"Our fans are outstanding. They show their support for us with the passion and energy they bring. We couldn't get the job done for them. But everybody saw the effort we put in. We just need to work on a few things if we want to win these sorts of games."