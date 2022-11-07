Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Stone helped Leigh Leopards win promotion to the Super League this season, scoring eight tries in 28 games

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal.

The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League.

But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from 2023 onwards.

"A player with his work ethic and character is exactly the type of player we want in our group," Salford head coach Paul Rowley told the club site. external-link

"I've admired Sam's work ethic and attitude from the moment he came over to England and these attributes were very evident in his performances throughout last season."

Before moving to England, Stone had played in the National Rugby League (NRL) in Australia for Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans.

He is Salford's fourth signing of the close season after the arrivals of props Adam Sidlow (also Leigh) and Oliver Partington (Wigan Warriors), and back-row forward Andrew Dixon from Toulouse Olympique.