Harvey Barron scored three tries for Hull FC last season, with all of them coming across two games against Toulouse

Hull FC youngsters Harvey Barron, Will Gardiner, Matty Laidlaw, Lewis Martin and Manoa Wacokecoke have signed senior deals with the Super League club.

The quintet all join the first-team ranks under newly-appointed boss Tony Smith and broke through in 2022.

Barron, 19, made four senior appearances for the club last term and scored on his debut against Toulouse.

Gardiner, 21, scored once in three appearances, while Laidlaw, 18, debuted against Hull KR in July.

Martin and Wacokecoke, both 18, came through Michael Shenton's academy side last season and are primed to step up to senior action.

Smith said: "Junior development is equally as important for each and every club, but ours in particular because it gives the club a connection with those that play for the team and everybody in the city, especially those young people with aspirations to play for our club one day."