Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Papua New Guinea Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England captain Emily Rudge wants to use the pain of her side's 2019 loss to Papua New Guinea to help overcome the Orchids on Wednesday.

The hosts face PNG at Headingley and will top Group A of the Rugby League Women's World Cup if they avoid defeat.

In 2019 England suffered a shock 20-16 loss to PNG in Port Moresby.

"It was such a painful experience because we knew we had the potential to beat them, and we let ourselves down by making too many errors," said Rudge.

A last-minute Shirley Joe try gave PNG a first-Test win against England and salvaged an historic series draw the last time the two sides met.

"I definitely learned a lot of leadership skills both on and off the field on that tour, and I think they have really benefited us coming into this World Cup," added Rudge.

"But we are a massively different squad to the one that went to PNG, and I think we are a lot stronger."

Both teams have already secured their place in the semi-finals, with Thursday's game likely to decide which side avoids holders Australia in the last four.

England beat Canada 54-4 on Saturday having thrashed Brazil 72-4 in their opening match.

"Hopefully it will be a lot tighter competition than our last two games," said Rudge.

"We can't go into the semi-finals having only had easy games. We definitely need to be tested because we know we will be in the future.

"We are feeling confident but we hope it will be a tough game, something we have to work on to get the win and that it is not just given to us."

England squad to face PNG

Tara Jane Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie-Mae Dodd, Emily Rudge (captain), Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris, Carrie Roberts.