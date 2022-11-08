Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tee Ritson joined Barrow Raiders from Newcastle Thunder in 2019

St Helens have signed winger Tee Ritson from Championship side Barrow Raiders on a season-long loan with the option of a permanent deal.

The 26-year-old Thailand international was last season's top try-scorer in the Championship having scored 33 tries.

He adds cover at wing for Saints, who saw Regan Grace leave to join union side Racing 92 after the 2022 season.

"This is an absolute dream come true for me. It's always been an ambition to play in the Super League," Ritson said.

"I'm really excited to get started and to meet everyone at the club. There's a wealth of knowledge and experience in this team and I'm looking forward to learning from some of the best players and coaches in the world.

Ritson came through Workington Town's academy before moving to Newcastle Thunder in 2018 and then to Barrow a year later.

"He has a great work ethic and a fantastic attitude which I'm sure will see him continue to develop with us over the coming season," Saints head coach Paul Wellens said.

"His pace and athleticism are there for everyone to see and he's had an impressive year as he was crowned the top try scorer in the championship last season."