Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT

Coach Shaun Wane has made one change to England's 19-man squad for Saturday's World Cup semi-final against Samoa.

Canterbury Bulldogs front-rower Luke Thompson is recalled in place of former St Helens team-mate Matty Lees.

Thompson, 27, has not played since England's second group game against France last month.

England, who beat Samoa 60-6 in the World Cup opener, thrashed Papua New Guinea 46-6 to set up a last-four clash at London's Emirates Stadium.

Thompson scored one of England's seven tries as they beat France 42-18 in Bolton.

If prop Chris Hill plays on Saturday he will move to joint second alongside former Australia international Bob Fulton in the all-time list of World Cup appearances with 16.

Hill, who turned 35 last week, broke John Atkinson, Roger Millward and George Nicholls' British record of 15 in the quarter-final against PNG.

Former hooker Cameron Smith holds the record with 17 appearances across the 2008, 2013 and 2017 World Cups, captaining Australia to victory in the past two tournaments.

Hill is the third most-capped England player of all time with 33, behind only Ryan Hall (40) and James Graham (44).

England squad: Sam Tomkins, Tommy Makinson, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Morgan Knowles, Mike Cooper, Chris Hill, Mike McMeeken, Marc Sneyd, Kai Pearce-Paul.