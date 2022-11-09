Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leah Burke is the fourth England player to score a hat-trick of tries at this World Cup

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (14) 42 Tries: Burke (3), Hardcastle (2), Stanley, Whitfield, Beevers Goals: Stanley (5) Papua New Guinea (4) 4 Try: Molowia

England swept to a 42-4 victory over Papua New Guinea as they maintained their 100% record to win Group A on their way to the World Cup semi-finals.

Leah Burke scored a hat-trick of tries with Amy Hardcastle going over twice and Tara Jane Stanley, Vicky Whitfield and Caitlin Beevers also crossing for the impressive hosts.

PNG had taken an early lead with Martha Molowia going over in the left corner.

England play Australia or New Zealand in York in the last four on Monday.

Defending champions Australia face the Kiwi Ferns in York on Thursday (19:30 GMT) to determine which side will advance as Group B winners, with the runners-up facing England.

In the early game in Group A, Alanna Fittes scored a last-minute try for Canada to secure a 22-16 win over World Cup debutants Brazil.

Both nations had already been eliminated from the competition and it was Canada who emerged from a close contest with their first victory of the tournament.

After scoring 72 points against Brazil and 54 against Canada, England head coach Craig Richards expected and saw his side receive a sterner test against the Orchids.

But having recalled former Woman of Steel Jodie Cunningham as well as Beevers, Hardcastle, Grace Field and Zoe Harris, an early error from Shona Hoyle was the cue for a spell of PNG pressure which resulted in Molowia going over in the corner.

