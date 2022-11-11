Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Mark Williams suffered a knock in the final minutes of the 70-36 win over Scotland and is unable to play

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Venue: EIS Sheffield Date: Sunday 13 November Kick off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two and on BBC Sport online and app, plus report on BBC website and app

Wales have named their squad to take on England in Sunday's Rugby League World Cup semi-final.

Stephen Halsey comes in for Mark Williams, who failed a head injury assessment after suffering a knock in the victory over Scotland.

Wales are looking to create history as only France have ever beaten England in Wheelchair Rugby League.

"This is going to be another big game for us," said Wales head coach Stephen Jones.

"Whether we win or lose on Sunday, the sport of wheelchair rugby league is the winner," said Jones.

"There are people talking about wheelchair rugby league in such a positive light, and those are new fans who didn't know the sport existed two weeks ago."

Jones added there has been plenty of home support.

"They have been behind us 100%. We even received a lovely little video from a girls' team in Wrexham, the Valkyries, wishing us luck in Welsh and English," he added.

Wales: Alan Caron, Andrew Higgins, Martin Lane, Gary Preece (all Hereford Harriers), Jodie Boyd-Ward (Leeds Rhinos), Harry Jones, Stephen Halsey, Lucie Roberts, Scott Trigg-Turner, Stuart Williams (all North Wales Crusaders).