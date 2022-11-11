Close menu

Rugby League Golden Boot: Tom Burgess, Victor Radley & George Williams in running for international award

Rugby League World Cup 2021
Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November
England trio Tom Burgess, Victor Radley and George Williams are in the running for rugby league's Golden Boot as international player of the year.

A 19-man longlist also includes Australia trio Josh Addo-Carr, Harry Grant and Cameron Munster.

New Zealand's Joey Manu and Samoa's Joseph Suaalii have also impressed during the World Cup, helping their teams reach this weekend's semi-finals.

The winner will be announced next Tuesday in Manchester.

Canterbury Bulldogs winger Addo-Carr needs one more try at this year's World Cup to equal the tournament record of 12 set by team-mate Valentine Holmes in 2017.

Samoa pair Jarome Luai and Brian To'o are also nominated after helping Penrith Panthers win the NRL Grand Final.

Defending champions Australia face New Zealand in the last four on Friday (19:45 GMT) while hosts England play Samoa on Saturday (14:30).

A panel of leading journalists and commentators from Australia, England and New Zealand finalised the longlist after the World Cup group matches.

New Zealand's Roger Tuivasa-Sheck won the Golden Boot in 2019 and the award has not been presented since because of the Covid pandemic.

Two-time Golden Boot winner Cameron Smith (Australia), James Graham (England) and Ruben Wiki (New Zealand) will help select the winner, while ex-England forward Adrian Morley will make the presentation.

The women's and wheelchair Golden Boot trophies will also be presented on Tuesday in the build-up to all three World Cup finals, which will be played in Manchester on 18 and 19 November.

Men's Golden Boot longlist

Josh Addo-Carr (Australia), Tom Burgess (England), Ben Garcia (France), Harry Grant (Australia), Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand), Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea), Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga), Jarome Luai (Samoa), Joey Manu (New Zealand), Mitchell Moses (Lebanon), Cameron Munster (Australia), Victor Radley (England), Joran Schoenmaker (Netherlands), Brandon Smith (New Zealand), Jaydn Su'a (Samoa), Joseph Suaalii (Samoa), Brian To'o (Samoa), Sunia Turuva (Fiji), George Williams (England).

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 16:38

    Before we start picking apart this list, let's remember that the Golden Boot used to be awarded to the world's best player (as judged) and is now awarded to the player with the best performances in international Rugby League over the past year. These are two very different things.

  • Comment posted by rhinonut, today at 15:53

    Sorry, one more....where is Nathan Cleary? The absolute organiser behind Penrith for the last 3 years (oh, and big Billy Kikau as well, most destructive 2nd row in the game by far imo)

  • Comment posted by rhinonut, today at 15:51

    Manu all day long for me - consistently underrated and can play world class level at 3 positions (and probably more if he was ever chosen as a second row)

