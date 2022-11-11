Close menu

Ben Hellewell: Salford Red Devils sign former loanee on one-year deal

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Hellewell has previously played in Super League for London Broncos and Leigh Leopards
Ben Hellewell has previously played in Super League for London Broncos and Leigh Leopards

Salford Red Devils have signed back-rower Ben Hellewell from Championship side Featherstone Rovers on a one-year deal.

The 30-year-old briefly played for the Red Devils during a two-week loan spell in the middle of the 2022 season.

He made two appearances for Salford - in their victories against Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in July.

"Playing in those two games opened my eyes to how skilful and hard-working the players are at the club," he said.

"That's been passed down from the coaching staff.

"It does help that I'm close friends with some of the players - having played with them at previous clubs - so them and the other lads were very welcoming."

Top Stories

Featured