Ben Hellewell: Salford Red Devils sign former loanee on one-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils have signed back-rower Ben Hellewell from Championship side Featherstone Rovers on a one-year deal.
The 30-year-old briefly played for the Red Devils during a two-week loan spell in the middle of the 2022 season.
He made two appearances for Salford - in their victories against Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique in July.
"Playing in those two games opened my eyes to how skilful and hard-working the players are at the club," he said.
"That's been passed down from the coaching staff.
"It does help that I'm close friends with some of the players - having played with them at previous clubs - so them and the other lads were very welcoming."