Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v New Zealand Venue: York Community Stadium, York Date: Monday,14 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Vicky Molyneux returns to England's 19-strong squad ahead of Monday's World Cup semi-final against New Zealand at the York Community Stadium.

Coach Craig Richards has made just one change to his squad after Wednesday's 42-4 win against Papua New Guinea.

Wigan Warriors forward Molyneux missed England's final group game against PNG, but returns in place of Carrie Roberts.

Molyneux was named player of the match in England's dominant 54-4 Group A victory against Canada.

England head into their semi-final in decent form, having gone unbeaten during the group stage, with Richards previously making five changes for the PNG game.

New Zealand finished second in Group B, having narrowly lost 10-8 to Australia in York on Thursday.

Monday's game will be the second part of a double-header at the York Community Stadium, with Australia taking on PNG in the other semi-final earlier that day (17:00 GMT).

The women's final will also take place as a double-header, just before the final of the men's tournament at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday, 19 November.

England squad

Tara Jane Stanley, Caitlin Beevers, Fran Goldthorp, Amy Hardcastle, Leah Burke, Georgia Roche, Courtney Winfield-Hill, Grace Field, Tara Jones, Hollie Dodd, Emily Rudge (captain), Jodie Cunningham, Vicky Molyneux, Vicky Whitfield, Shona Hoyle, Olivia Wood, Paige Travis, Keara Bennett, Zoe Harris.