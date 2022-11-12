England head coach Shaun Wane says he blames himself for their narrow golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa.

After fighting back to 26-26 to take the game to extra-time, England missed out on next week's final as Stephen Crichton kicked the decisive point.

The 27-26 loss came after England beat them 60-6 in the opening game.

"We were not good enough, the best team won. I'm gutted, absolutely wounded," Wane told BBC Sport.

"Samoa were the best team today. They did the right things at the right time, we didn't. That's the first time we've done that and I blame myself.

"There is some soul searching going on from us staff. The players' effort in this tournament has been great, I don't doubt their effort but we were just not good enough today.

"We have to be better, this is not good enough. Not from me. We have to be better in a semi-final. I am wounded."

England had been primed to reach a second successive World Cup final against Australia and first under Wane having dazzled across a series of fine performances on home soil.

But they were undone from the start as Tim Lafai crossed for Samoa early on, with England on the back foot for much of the tie.

"They had better composure and were the best team. I'll have a look at what I have done this week. It was just not good enough on the biggest stage you can imagine," Wane added.

"We will get in this position again and we will be better next time. I can't for one minute doubt my players effort, they tried hard and are devastated. To make excuses would be unfair on Samoa."

England's lack of composure was telling once extra-time started, with captain Sam Tomkins' forward pass coming shortly before Crichton's winning kick.

"The amount of pressure we put ourselves under, in attack there were sloppy errors. We didn't defend how we had defended in previous weeks," Tomkins told BBC Sport.

"We didn't sell ourselves. We thought we were building something.

"In the first-half they struck us with two tries I didn't think they deserved. But they're a good side, give them an opportunity and they will score."

'Loss to England was a blessing'

Samoa join France, Great Britain, England, Australia and New Zealand in having reached a Rugby League World Cup final

Samoa's 60-6 thrashing by England in the opening game was a "blessing in disguise" and inspired their golden-point semi-final victory, says Jarome Luai.

After their loss to England at St James' Park on 15 October, Samoa beat France and Greece and went on to beat Tonga to set up Saturday's rematch.

"I don't think anyone gave us a chance but the belief we have is very strong," Luai told BBC Sport.

"Our scramble, our belief. Not many calls went our way but our brotherhood really showed. It's never been done before, I love this group of boys.

"The loss was a blessing in disguise but we put our heads down and we worked hard. I'm really grateful."

Despite the scoreline in their first match, Shaun Wane's side were underdogs heading into the match, with Samoa's line-up containing five players from NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers.

Since then, however, Samoa regrouped and took the game to England in Saturday's semi-final, with Wane's side leaving their comeback too late and faltering in golden-point extra-time.

"It's quite an emotional one. We always knew we had the belief in the team. We knew if we turned up and played our best footy, we knew what we could achieve," captain Junior Paulo said.

"There are a lot of people who are praying for us all around the world. This one is for them. I believe we have been playing through their prayers and blessings over the last couple of weeks. We owe it to the people of Samoa.

"We have to enjoy the win tonight and then we have another week just to prep. There's only one week to go. It's all about the journey, and the journey continues."