Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup semi-final 2021 - England v Wales Venue: EIS, Sheffield Date: Sunday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online

England captain Tom Halliwell said his side's Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup semi-final with Wales on Sunday will be "tough, fierce and massive".

England qualified for the last four as commanding Group A winners, scoring 263 points across three wins.

Wales advanced behind world champions France with wins over the United States and Scotland.

"This World Cup semi-final is probably one of the biggest games of my career so far," said Halliwell.

France face Australia in Sunday's first semi-final at 12:00 GMT at the EIS in Sheffield before the hosts take on Wales at 14:30.

England lost 38-34 to France in the final of the 2017 World Cup.

"England versus Wales is going to be tough, fierce and massive," said Halliwell who played in his side's heart-breaking 2017 loss.

"This game probably beats the previous final, this is playing and competing for your country."

England head coach Tom Coyd warned that Wales will likely play "hard, tough rugby".

"They've probably got 50kg on us on weight. They have some really big, heavy ball carriers," he said.

"If we turn over the ball really cheaply on our own goal-line they have a good chance of getting over it. I think Wales will come out and play really hard and tough."

Crowds are 'life-changing'

England's win against Ireland at the Copper Box Arena on Wednesday was watched by a crowd of 3,847, a record for a wheelchair rugby league game.

All of England's matches this tournament have attracted more than 3,000 fans, while more than 1,200 supporters watched Wales beat the USA in Sheffield on Monday.

"It's life-changing for us players playing in front of these sorts of crowds," said Halliwell.

"We set out a goal at the start of the tournament to create a legacy. To see so many kids supporting us is a step in the right direction."

Coyd added he had been "blown away" by the figures.

"I tried to come into this World Cup without any expectations because I didn't want to be let down or disappointed," he said.

"The crowds that have come to see us have been amazing, the atmosphere has been unreal. It's easily the loudest crowds we've played in front of and the most people I ever seen watch wheelchair rugby league."