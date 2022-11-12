Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 26-27 Samoa

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport at Emirates Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments85

Stephen Crichton's drop-goal
Stephen Crichton's drop-goal won the game for Samoa
Rugby League World Cup 2021
England (6) 26
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1)
Samoa (10) 27
Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton

England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final.

Stephen Crichton's drop-goal saw the England players slump to the ground after the sides could not be separated at the end of 80 minutes.

The host nation thrashed Samoa 60-6 in the tournament opener less than a month ago but Matt Parish's side exacted a sweet revenge at Emirates Stadium.

Stephen Crichton's second try had seen the Pacific Islanders lead 26-20 in a gripping finale before Herbie Farnworth's second try and a Tommy Makinson conversion took the contest into extra time.

More to follow.

England: Tomkins, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley.

Interchanges: Knowles, Thompson, Cooper, McMeeken.

Samoa: Suaalii, To'o, Crichton, Lafai, T. May, Luai, Milford, Hunt, Brown, J. Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Kaufusi.

Interchanges: Harris-Tavita, Papalii, Leniu, Tuilagi.

Comments

Join the conversation

90 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Article1, today at 17:06

    How can England lose to a team they beat 60-6 just weeks ago? Their minds obviously boggled!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:05

    When are England and the rest of the world going to realise out that Shaun.Wane is not a top level coach

  • Comment posted by KonigsTiger, today at 17:05

    Congratulations to Samoa,next week they will have the support of every neutral fan and many in Australia also.As per usual when the going gets tough the English go missing,a well deserved vistory to Samoa

  • Comment posted by Haveaniceday, today at 17:05

    Just as I feared, England came into the game undercooked thinking they just had to turn up. Kicked too early and didn’t do the basics well till too late. Probably a good thing we didn’t get to the final-Australia would have hammered us. Well played Samoa and good luck next week.

  • Comment posted by Hawkeye, today at 17:05

    Golden Point finish. After an amazing game this was the worst anticlimax a sport has ever given me. Bad enough in football, but RL, come on. You can hit a drop goal from the half way line.

  • Comment posted by makupaleku, today at 17:04

    Two bottles on the same day for England.

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 17:04

    I'm so sad I missed this match...and every other match in the tournament. Well done whoever

  • Comment posted by Nickw1975, today at 17:04

    Well done Samoa, you turned up today, we didn't.

  • Comment posted by Roy The Boy, today at 17:04

    The first decent team they played who they have beaten once, the important game they lost. All the other teams were far to easy they didn’t test England. Well it’s back to the drawing board once again. On that performance Australia would easily have beaten them

  • Comment posted by cunny, today at 17:03

    Samoa deserved that today .

  • Comment posted by dangermouse, today at 17:03

    Rugby League really needs to ask itself whether they want a world wide game , or just keep it a Southern Hemisphere game.
    This World Cup has shown that it’s not big enough to expand , there’s probably 6 teams that can provide close games.
    Let those teams play each other more regularly to make it more appealing to watch as a tournament .

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 17:03

    Oh dear, dear England. A self inflicted defeat by death of a thousand cuts against a Samoa team on top of their game determined to avenge that earlier defeat. Committing two quick, consecutive, glaring errors when the next point wins the game was bordering on the ridiculous. Where was the game management? Credit to Samoa for knocking England off their stride.

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 17:03

    Told you so. England were never going to win.

    • Reply posted by korvintage64, today at 17:06

      korvintage64 replied:
      Aren't you a clever inadequate then? Well done. 😂🤣

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 17:03

    S and D what happened?? Is the TMO to blame here too then???

  • Comment posted by Gaz Ump, today at 17:02

    Usual tripe from the BBC halfway through - 'SAMOA RIP ENGLAND APART'. Err, no.

    They really need to sort out their standard of reporting, it's pathetic.

    Two good games in the semis, hope the final isn't one sided.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:05

      Sport Report replied:
      Samoa won

  • Comment posted by U21192826, today at 17:02

    Women lose union final and now this what a great day for anyone who reads sports websites or buysa newspaper!!! Happy days

  • Comment posted by Avi, today at 17:02

    English women are strong , they need to be.

  • Comment posted by Stretford Bend, today at 17:02

    Wane can coach a team to beat Wakefield Trinity but is clueless when trying to turn over a team full of decent players. " We'll get better and keep improving " he bleats and repeats, not today son both you and your team got found out.

  • Comment posted by WIRES OUR YEAR, today at 17:02

    its not "OUR YEAR" !!!!

Top Stories

Rugby League World Cup

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured