Stephen Crichton's drop-goal won the game for Samoa

Rugby League World Cup 2021 England (6) 26 Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals : Makinson (4) Penalty : Makinson (1) Samoa (10) 27 Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal : Crichton

England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final.

Stephen Crichton's drop-goal saw the England players slump to the ground after the sides could not be separated at the end of 80 minutes.

The host nation thrashed Samoa 60-6 in the tournament opener less than a month ago but Matt Parish's side exacted a sweet revenge at Emirates Stadium.

Stephen Crichton's second try had seen the Pacific Islanders lead 26-20 in a gripping finale before Herbie Farnworth's second try and a Tommy Makinson conversion took the contest into extra time.

England: Tomkins, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley.

Interchanges: Knowles, Thompson, Cooper, McMeeken.

Samoa: Suaalii, To'o, Crichton, Lafai, T. May, Luai, Milford, Hunt, Brown, J. Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Kaufusi.

Interchanges: Harris-Tavita, Papalii, Leniu, Tuilagi.