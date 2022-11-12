Rugby League World Cup: England 26-27 Samoa
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|England (6) 26
|Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1)
|Samoa (10) 27
|Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton
England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final.
Stephen Crichton's drop-goal saw the England players slump to the ground after the sides could not be separated at the end of 80 minutes.
The host nation thrashed Samoa 60-6 in the tournament opener less than a month ago but Matt Parish's side exacted a sweet revenge at Emirates Stadium.
Stephen Crichton's second try had seen the Pacific Islanders lead 26-20 in a gripping finale before Herbie Farnworth's second try and a Tommy Makinson conversion took the contest into extra time.
More to follow.
England: Tomkins, Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Makinson, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley.
Interchanges: Knowles, Thompson, Cooper, McMeeken.
Samoa: Suaalii, To'o, Crichton, Lafai, T. May, Luai, Milford, Hunt, Brown, J. Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Kaufusi.
Interchanges: Harris-Tavita, Papalii, Leniu, Tuilagi.
This World Cup has shown that it’s not big enough to expand , there’s probably 6 teams that can provide close games.
Let those teams play each other more regularly to make it more appealing to watch as a tournament .
They really need to sort out their standard of reporting, it's pathetic.
Two good games in the semis, hope the final isn't one sided.