Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia are heavy favourites to retain the title they won in 2017

Women's Rugby League World Cup 2021 Australia: (40) 82 Tries: Davis, Kelly (3), Bent, Pelite, Ciesiolka (2), Kernick, Sergis, Harden, Tonegato (3) Goals: Brown (9), Brigginshaw (2) Papua New Guinea: (0) 0

Defending champions Australia moved into the final of the Women's Rugby League World Cup with a resounding 82-0 victory over Papua New Guinea in York.

The result sees Brad Donald's side remain on course for a record-equalling third World Cup triumph.

Isabelle Kelly and Emma Tonegato both scored hat-tricks as the Jillaroos ran in 15 tries against an Orchids side competing in their first semi-final.

England face New Zealand in Monday's other last four meeting.

While PNG have already made history by reaching the knockout stage of the tournament, a meeting against an Australian side that has won the last two editions proved a step too far.

Having held Australia at bay for nearly 10 minutes, Keeley Davis's run from dummy half was the catalyst for a deluge of first-half tries that effectively ended the match as a contest well before the break.

Sydney Roosters centre Kelly collected Lauren Brown's pass and then crossed again three minutes later as the Australians moved through the gears with Shaylee Bent, Evania Pelite, Ciesiolka, Olivia Kernick also going over before she completed her hat-trick before half-time.

While Australia fell short of their record 92-point victory over France in the group stage they were just as relentless after the restart.

Jessica Sergis, Tallisha Harden, Taliah Fuimaono all crossed with Tonegato completing her hat-trick and Jaime Chapman also scoring after a length-of-the-field break.