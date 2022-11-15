Decarlo Trerise: Cornwall winger agrees new contract with League One side
Cornwall winger Decarlo Trerise has committed to the League One club for the 2023 season.
The 27-year-old from Cornwall featured 16 times for the club last season and was part of the team that registered the club's first-ever win at West Wales Raiders in July.
"Last year was a real learning curve for me and the team," Trerise said.
"I found it really tough at the start - like we all did - but as the season progressed, everyone progressed."
He added: "I certainly felt like I improved personally as it really was a case of learning on the job.
"I had played some rugby league before but never at this level but it was an enjoyable experience and I gained lots from playing with players who gave me confidence."
Cornwall general manager John Beach feels Trerise is one of the success stories of the club's inaugural season.
"Here was a lad who stuck his hand up by coming to the trial to get a contract," he said.
"We could see his raw potential and, coupled with a wonderful work-rate and enthusiasm to progress, he became one of our most reliable performers last year.
"It demonstrates that the talent is here in Cornwall and having a professional rugby league club enables more lads like Dec to fulfil their dreams which, before last year, may not have been possible for some."