The England players and backroom staff celebrate reaching the World Cup final

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 Final - England v France Venue: Manchester Central Date: Friday, 18 November Time: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England will bid for Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup glory in front of a big crowd in Manchester on Friday when they play France.

The French are the defending champions, the world number one-ranked side and are chasing a third consecutive world title.

But England have looked impressive in their games so far, thrilling record crowds and raising the profile of the sport, which enables disabled and non-disabled players to play together, with its mix of skill, speed and crunching crashes and tackles.

Before the big final, England's Joe Coyd, who is his country's most-capped player and was named in the team of the tournament earlier this week, tells BBC Sport about the players who will be hoping to become world champions on Friday.

1. Nathan Collins (Leeds Rhinos)

I think I am the only one who calls him Nate. He's known to most people as Scraps for his ability to pick up the scraps like the cartoon character Scrappy Doo. He is tenacious and doesn't back down - he is definitely someone who you would want on your side in the heat of battle. He can be quiet in public, but when he is comfortable he is very funny - although he doesn't necessarily always mean to be. But he is very genuine and is a good lad.

2. Rob Hawkins (Halifax Panthers)

Rob is an up-and-coming star. He is the newest member of the squad and the youngest, but has huge potential. He plays for Halifax Panthers and was the best player in the Super League this season. He has had great mentors in Jack Brown and Wayne Boardman and you can see parts of Jack's play in him - his speed and elusiveness. He is another of the quieter players but can come out with a cheeky line. He's like a silent assassin ready to pounce on someone.

3. Joe Coyd (London Roosters)

Everyone on the team calls me Corporate Coyd because I like to pay attention to the little details. I get accused of being moody and miserable but I don't think that's true. I just want us to achieve our potential and for me that is being world champions. If we do that, I will enjoy it and will be the first to raise a pint. Between the wheelchair game and the running game, rugby league is a big part of my life. I like to be busy and learn new things but I also like going to the beach and am the person who controls the music when we are on the bus to training and games. I put a lot of time and energy into the playlists.

Bachara 'proud' as England make it to the final

4. Seb Bechara (Catalans Dragons)

Seb is the class clown who loves his food. We all give him grief when he goes for that second bowl of dessert, but he works hard for it. He is a professional trumpet player but I've never actually seen him play live. He also has the worst taste in music on the team - although he thinks he has the best. He listens to this weird French rap which he loves, but confuses the rest of us and then go into some dodgy techno music.

5. Lewis King (London Roosters)

Lewis is my London Roosters club-mate and the nicest guy you will meet. He is so humble and genuine and has been on an amazing journey to get here. When you go on court and see him there, you know he has your back. We are really lucky to have him. I hope he is taking it all in at his first World Cup because it can be daunting. I think he will be nervous - he always is. But having someone like him from the south of England representing his country is important for the game.

6. Jack Brown (Halifax Panthers)

Jack is my room-mate and is the best in the world. I don't think there is anything he isn't good at. His biggest strengths are that he is relentless and ruthless about doing everything to the highest standards. I know he was a bit worried about how he would slot back into the team after being in Australia, but it has been seamless and it has been brilliant to have him back. On court he is a freak of nature and a big part of what we do.

7. Tom Halliwell (Leeds Rhinos)

I feel honoured that he is my captain. For such a young man (23), Tom is so disciplined and honest and says and does all the right things at the right time. As coach, Tom Coyd backed him to be captain against Wales in June 2021 and he has done nothing but be brilliant in the role since. He is the first to every team meeting and last off the field - the ultimate professional - and considering we aren't paid, it is remarkable the levels he goes to be where he is at and lead the boys around.

8. Adam Rigby (Wigan Warriors)

Along with Dec Roberts, Riggers is a real coffee-lover. It is amazing how much of it he drinks, but he still manages to sleep well at night. In the team room he is great at checking in with everyone and making sure everyone is sweet, and then on the field he is Mr Dependable. He is a World Cup winner from back in 2008 and an important person to have around because he has been there and done it and still pushes until his hands are almost bleeding.

9. Declan Roberts (Wigan Warriors)

The other half of the Wigan double act, along with Riggers. They room together and are almost joined at the hip. When Riggers goes out for coffee, you can guarantee that Dec will be there too. He is rugby league mad and someone who is always up for a laugh. Earlier in the tournament, he got to play against his dad Phil, who was representing Ireland, which I know was special for both of them. Phil is a very smart player and you see Dec doing the things he does because he has learned from him.

10. Wayne Boardman (Halifax Panthers)

For me, Wayne is the Godfather of wheelchair rugby league. He played in the very first England international and is heritage number one in the sport. He has taught us all so much and tells it how it is. He has helped shape me, not just as a player but as a person. If you need tough feedback, you go to him because he wants us all to achieve our potential. He'll hate me for saying this but although he gives off a tough macho image, he is really a big softie at heart.

11. James Simpson (Leeds Rhinos)

Simmo, as he is known to everyone, is the calming presence in the group, which is probably partly because of what he went through in Afghanistan where he lost both of his legs in an explosion. I think some people would find it hard to deal with that, but he is so grateful to still be here. He is rugby league mad and is so positive. He doesn't like being on his phone or social media but does like his books and coffee. Leeds have made huge progress since he took over as player-coach and he has helped both Nathan Collins and Tom Halliwell and I know neither of those would be the players or people they are without his influence.

Tom Coyd (right) and captain Tom Halliwell face the media after one of England's victories

Coach: Tom Coyd

We were typical squabbling brothers growing up - he is two years and a month older than me and when you are growing up, that's a big difference. But when he came back home from university, we have got closer. As a coach, he is very focused and hard working and puts in the hours to try to put us in the best position to perform on the pitch. I probably see that more than anyone because we used to live together at home. He is my brother, but also my best mate and he is very caring but although he maybe doesn't show it in an obvious way. Family is very important to him and he is proud of us all.

Joe Coyd was speaking to BBC Sport's Elizabeth Hudson