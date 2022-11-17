Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup final 2021: Australia v New Zealand Hosts: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Australia coach Brad Donald has rotated his squad again for Saturday's Women's Rugby League World Cup final against New Zealand at Old Trafford.

After beating the Kiwis 10-8 in their last group game, Donald made nine changes to his starting line-up against Papua New Guinea in the semi-finals.

The Jillaroos romped to an 82-0 win over PNG but Donald has recalled several of those left out.

New Zealand have recalled Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly to their 19-player squad.

The winger played the group game against Australia but was the only change to the Kiwis' starting line-up for their semi-final against England, with Madison Bartlett coming in for the 20-6 win over the hosts.

New Zealand scrum-half Raecene McGregor has been named the tournament's Golden Boot winner and the Sydney Roosters player, 25, is set to continue in the halves alongside Abigail Roache.

Australia's half-back pairing in the last game against New Zealand was Tarryn Aiken and Ali Brigginshaw, and they could be reunited for the final.

Full-back Sam Bremner and centre Jess Sergis are among those hoping to come back into the starting line-up, plus the likes of Caitlan Johnston, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale and Simaima Taufa.

Australia wingers Evania Pelite and Julia Robinson come into the final level with England's Tara Jane Stanley as the tournament's leading try scorers with six apiece.

Australia have beaten New Zealand in the last two finals, after the Kiwis beat the Jillaroos to win the 2008 title.

Australia squad

Sam Bremner, Evania Pelite, Isabelle Kelly, Jess Sergis, Julia Robinson, Tarryn Aiken, Ali Brigginshaw, Caitlan Johnston, Keeley Davis, Shannon Mato, Kezie Apps, Yasmin Clydsdale, Simaima Taufa, Lauren Brown, Kennedy Cherrington, Shaylee Bent, Emma Tonegato, Holli Wheeler, Jaime Chapman.

New Zealand squad

Apii Nicholls, Autumn-Rain Stephens Daly, Mele Hufanga, Page McGregor, Madison Bartlett, Abigail Roache, Raecene McGregor, Brianna Clark, Krystal Rota, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Roxette Murdoch-Masila, Amber-Paris Hall, Georgia Hale, Nita Maynard, Mya Hill-Moana, Otesa Pule, Christyl Stowers, Charlotte Scanlan, Katelyn Vahaakolo.