France and England have been the leading nations in wheelchair rugby league for many years

Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup 2021 final - England v France Venue: Manchester Central Date: Friday, 18 November Kick-off: 19:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England captain Tom Halliwell believes the pressure will be on opponents France in Friday's Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final in Manchester.

England lost narrowly to the French in 2013 and 2017 having won the inaugural World Cup in 2008.

"France are the number one side in the world and will want a third consecutive title," Halliwell told BBC Sport.

"Although we are at home I don't feel the pressure is on us. We just have to go out there and execute our gameplan."

Five years ago a last-gasp try by Nico Clausells, converted by Cyril Torres, gave France a 44-40 win and back in 2013 it finished 42-40 to the French.

And Halliwell, 23, who was part of the 2017 squad, knows Friday's game, which will be played in front of a capacity crowd at Manchester Central, will be a top-quality encounter.

"You can't read too much into France's performances so far in this tournament because they haven't played against strong opposition, so this game is like going into the unknown," said the Leeds Rhinos player.

"We have had five years building for this, and now it is finally here it is scary but exciting and I can't wait.

"We want to get our name on the trophy and we believe it is our time to shine. A World Cup win on home soil would send that message out."

England coach Tom Coyd, who was a spectator in 2017 watching younger brother Joe play, knows how much the impact of that loss had on the team.

"For those guys who were involved five years ago, I know they have thought about it a lot," he told BBC Sport.

"But since then, all the times they didn't want to go to training or eat the right food or didn't think a gym session was going to make a difference, they have reflected on how that defeat hurt and it has driven them to get to the level they are playing at now."

Why are France so good?

France invented wheelchair rugby league in 2000 and have led the way ever since with the first internationals played in 2004.

The game is particularly strong in the south of the country, but it has developed across the national and there is also now a State of Origin-style match between France Ouest and France Est.

Earlier this year, Catalans Dragons entered the Challenge Cup for the first time and reached the final, losing to Leeds Rhinos.

France call on the experience of 59-year-old Gilles Clausells, his nephew Nico and Lionel Alazard, who are all playing at their third World Cup while the pace and flair of Jeremy Bourson and the try-scoring of Mostefa Abassi has also been key.

Throughout the tournament, France have used the kick-chase tactic to superb effect with their devastating speed tormenting defences and yielding plenty of tries. France currently lead the try-scoring charts (77 to England's 68) with Abassi (15 tries) and Bourson (12) prominent.

However, before Friday's final, France coach Sylvain Crismanovich suggested non-disabled players are having too much influence on the sport.

How have England done against France?

The sides are the top two in the world and have been the best at the tournament by a distance, going through the pool stages unbeaten and then both recording comprehensive semi-final wins.

England cruised past Wales 125-22 while France were made work harder against a tough Australia side before winning 84-40.

England played France in two Tests in November 2021, losing both, but they won 62-48 when the sides met in June 2022 in Manchester.

However, on that occasion, Jack Brown was not playing for England while France were without both Clausells as well as Bourson.

"We have known for a long time that we were probably going to have to beat France to win a World Cup final," says England coach Coyd.

"Our gameplan will focus on what our players are naturally good at and building around that, and then what are France good at and how do we counteract that?"

England have shone at both ends of the court with the returning Brown, one of two survivors from the 2008 squad, key to their attack along with Joe Coyd, the younger brother of the coach.

Golden Boot winner Seb Bechara, who is based in France, has used his impact while the likes of Nathan Collins and World Cup debutants Rob Hawkins and Lewis King have impressed.

"France have got players who have been around a long time and are masters of their craft," added coach Coyd.

"We have got youthful exuberance - players who are young but have now been exposed to the big stage at this tournament and they are so calm and composed. They have been that way all tournament and they are ready to go."

Record crowds and breathtaking skills

The eagerly anticipated match is a fitting end to a wheelchair tournament which has been considered a huge success by organisers.

The sport captured the public's imagination with its similarity to the running game, with a combination of crunching tackles, brilliant ball-handling, tough defence, skill, athleticism and speed.

Although this is the fourth World Cup, it is the first time the wheelchair competition has been part of the tournament main event and it has given it a platform to grow.

Record crowds of more than 3,000 watched the pool games at the Copper Box Arena in London, and that mark is set to be smashed for Friday's final with more than 5,000 expected in Manchester for the opening part of the final triple-header before Saturday's men's and women's finals at Old Trafford.

But the way fans have taken to the sport, which prides itself on its inclusive nature with disabled and non-disabled competitors on the same team, has come as no surprise to those involved.

"We've been shouting about this sport for years and how great, how fast-paced and brutal it is," said Brown.

"Now we are getting the coverage it shows everyone what we have been saying for so long.

"Friday will be just another day at the office and hopefully the fans will enjoy it."