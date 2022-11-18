Either Australia captain James Tedesco or Samoa skipper Junior Paulo will lift the World Cup on Saturday

Rugby League World Cup 2021 final: Australia v Samoa Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester Date: Saturday, 19 November Kick-off: 16:00 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; live text on BBC Sport website & app.

Defending champions Australia will aim to win a third consecutive World Cup when they take on Samoa in Saturday's Old Trafford final at 16:00 GMT.

The fixture follows the women's final between Australia and New Zealand.

Both matches will be shown live on BBC One, while there is also commentary on Radio 5 Live.

Australia are 11-time winners of the competition, while Samoa, who beat England in the last four, are making their bow in the showpiece match.

The Kangaroos, who have appeared in every final since 1957, go into the contest as overwhelming favourites against the Pacific Islanders, who they defeated 46-0 in the 2017 quarter-finals and 66-10 in their only other World Cup meeting in 2000.

However, Australia coach Mal Meninga downplayed that tag, saying: "I wouldn't say they're massive underdogs.

"They've played really good rugby league. It's not how you start a tournament, it's how you finish. They played really well against the English and deserve to be here. We're not underestimating them.

"We've got full respect for them. We need to prepare well and be at our best to win it. To play Samoa in the final is a great testimony to the way the game has been developed.

"The expectation is that we are expected to win all the time. That is the burden we carry but we still play with the passion and commitment that is part of being Australian."

Samoa, who are likely to field a number of players from NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers, are hoping to become only the fourth nation to win the competition, joining Australia, Great Britain and New Zealand.

While a small contingent of fans celebrated wildly after their semi-final triumph at Emirates Stadium, the players have been buoyed by the reaction to their progress among the nation's 200,000 population back home.

"It is special," said captain Junior Paulo. "We have been able to see it via social media and how special it is to the fans and it is probably part of the reason why we chose to represent Samoa. It is one of the proudest achievements."

Team news

Meninga has stuck with the squad that secured a gripping 16-14 semi-final victory over New Zealand in Leeds.

Meanwhile, Samoa coach Matt Parish is forced to make one change to the side that claimed a dramatic 27-26 golden-point win over England at Emirates Stadium.

Former Featherstone hooker Fa'manu Brown, who deputised for an absent Danny Levi in the semi-final, is ruled out by concussion protocols so utility player Chanel Harris-Tavita steps into the dummy-half role.

The game will mark the farewell appearance of Harris-Tavita, who has announced his intention to take a break from external-link the game after the World Cup.

All eyes on Luai as man from Cas helps plot Australia's downfall

Samoa got under way in the most unexpected and unwelcome fashion with a thumping 60-6 defeat by England in Newcastle.

However, they have gradually improved since then and progressed from tough encounters against Tonga and the host nation on their way to the final with Penrith half-back Jarome Luai playing a starring role.

"He's had an amazing tournament as have other players," said Parish. "Jarome has won three man of the matches in five games so he has been unbelievable.

"His growth has been incredible as a player and a young man. He represented Samoa in 2017 without playing in the NRL first grade. You could see he was a confident young man.

"People get the wrong perception of him because he plays with that much confidence but he is a very humble young man who is proud of his heritage and family."

The Englishman plotting Australia's downfall

While all eyes are likely to be on Luai's confrontation with his Penrith half-back partner Nathan Cleary, off the pitch Castleford coach Lee Radford will be hoping to plot Australia's downfall in his role as Samoa's defence coach, a week on from seeing them knock out his English compatriots.

"Lee has been massive to our group," Parish added.

"He had a handle over the English players and the English game so his input into our training and gameplan has been enormous.

"It is pretty special for Rads [Lee Radford]. We got pumped in the first game by England and he had about 250 texts coming in so it was nice for him to be able to send some back last Saturday night.

"We have grown in every game. We will certainly have to do a lot of growing to compete against the Kangaroos."

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Pat Carrigan, Daly Cherry-Evans, Nathan Cleary, Reuben Cotter, Angus Crichton, Tino Fa'asuamaleuai, Harry Grant, Valentine Holmes, Ben Hunt, Liam Martin, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Munster, Cameron Murray, James Tedesco, Jake Trbojevic, Jack Wighton, Isaah Yeo.

Samoa squad: Stephen Crichton, Chanel Harris-Tavita, Royce Hunt, Oregon Kaufusi, Tim Lafai, Connelly Lemuelu, Spencer Leniu, Jarome Luai, Taylan May, Anthony Milford, Josh Papalii, Junior Paulo, Ligi Sao, Ken Sio, Jaydn Su'a, Joseph Suaalii, Martin Taupau, Brian To'o, Kelma Tuilagi.

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch judges: Jack Smith and Warren Turley

Video ref: Chris Kendall