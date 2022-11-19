Man of the match James Tedesco scored two tries for Australia

Rugby League World Cup final 2021 Australia (14) 30 Tries: Mitchell (2), Tedesco (2), Martin, Murray Goals: Cleary (3) Samoa (0) 10 Tries: To'o, Crichton Goals: Crichton

Australia claimed a third consecutive World Cup with a hard-fought 30-10 victory over Samoa at Old Trafford.

While the Pacific Islanders enjoyed the backing of the 67,502 crowd, Mal Meninga's relentless side more than lived up to their billing as overwhelming favourites.

A superb defensive performance laid the foundations for the Kangaroos, who have now won the competition 12 times in total.

After repelling some early Samoa pressure, tries from Latrell Mitchell, James Tedesco and Liam Martin saw Australia take a healthy 14-0 lead into the interval.

And while they were temporarily reduced to 12 men when Angus Crichton was sin-binned for an infringement on Chanel Harris-Tavita, they were still able to withstand several Samoa breaks before going further ahead when Cameron Murray went over in the left corner.

Brian To'o's try briefly raised hopes of a fightback from Matt Parish's team, but they were quickly snuffed out as Nathan Cleary and Cameron Munster cleverly combined to send Tedesco racing in on the angle into the left corner.

Stephen Crichton, the golden point hero against England, ensured a respectable scoreline for Samoa in their first World Cup final with a fine interception try for the second week running.

But it was not enough to prevent Australia from maintaining their stranglehold on the tournament as Mitchell went over in the closing moments to round off the scoring hours after the Jillaroos won the women's tournament for a record-equalling third time.

Serial winners Australia prove too strong

The only surprise in yet another Australian success was that Josh Addo-Carr was unable to score a record 13th try of the tournament in the showpiece match.

However, he still played a key role for the green and golds, accelerating past four Samoan defenders to find his captain Tedesco supporting on the inside as Australia increased their lead after Mitchell had bundled over for the first try of the encounter.

And with a spring in their step and Samoa unable to make the most of some good early attacking positions, Australia clinically set about putting the final beyond their opponents' reach.

There was little let up in defence throughout and Meninga's team will leave England having conceded just 38 points over their six matches.

While much was made of the impact the likes of Jarome Luai and Samoa's NRL contingent could have they were largely nullified by Australia, who are simply serial winners when it comes to the World Cup.

And although14 errors and a completion rate of just 68% suggests it was far from a flawless performance, they were ruthless and efficient when it counted.