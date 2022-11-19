Ali Brigginshaw has added victory at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup to her triumphs in 2013 and 2017

Ali Brigginshaw wants to attempt to win a fourth Rugby League World Cup in 2025 after inspiring Australia to the title with an emphatic win over New Zealand.

Brigginshaw was player of the match as the Jillaroos beat the Kiwi Ferns 54-4 in the final at Old Trafford.

It ensured a third World Cup title for the 32-year-old, who helped Australia win the tournament in 2013 and 2017.

Asked if she would be playing at the next tournament in France, she said: "I hope so. I forgot what age I am."

Brigginshaw added: "All the people who said I was too old, I'm still here and I'm going for France."

The Jillaroos, unbeaten since 2016, have now won three women's World Cups in a row to equal the record set by the Kiwi Ferns between 2000 and 2008.

Head coach Brad Donald suggested the victory was a triumph for Australia's team spirit.

Donald said: "We have great people around us and are making sure we continue the legacy of this jersey and do the best for the women's game. The girls are amazing. That was a ripping good effort and I'm really happy.

"Part of our secret is we actually really care about our players. We have full trust in them and we know that any of our 17 players could have taken to the field and won us the tournament."

Brigginshaw had a hand in four of Australia's first five tries and replicated her player of the match performance from 2017 with several excellent breaks, incisive passes and a series of spiralling kicks.

She said: "The coach was really proud. We've been through so many years together and I can't thank Brad enough. I love this jersey and I love what he brings to this jersey. We're going to celebrate later tonight."

New Zealand head coach Ricky Henry acknowledged that Australia's decision to target scrum-half Raecene McGregor had been key to stifling his team.

"They did and they did a good job of it. We didn't back up what we talked about, but credit to Australia, they played really well," he said.

"It's a big stage and a little bit of a learning experience for us. We've got a young squad and I hope in 2025 they'll be better prepared to have a crack at it.

"You've got to be ruthless, and that's what they were we didn't have that. We're proud of what we did prior to this but they showed a different class today."