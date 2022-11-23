Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Drinkwater joins Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano in signing for Warrington Wolves from Catalans Dragons for 2023

Warrington Wolves have signed half-back Josh Drinkwater from fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons on a deal until 2024.

The 30-year-old joined Catalans in 2018, rejoining the club in 2020 following a short stint with Hull KR.

The Australian won the Challenge Cup with Les Dracs and also reached the Super League Grand Final with the club.

"When the opportunity came up it was a very easy decision to make," he told the club's official website.

"I've enjoyed my time in France but I'm really looking forward to getting over now and embracing the English culture again.

"The club wants to win Super League, as do I. It's going to be a process, there's a pre-season ahead to get ourselves ready. With the squad we've got here, if we can gel and come together, I don't see why we can't be challenging for that."

Drinkwater is Warrington's third signing from Catalans for 2023, linking up with Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano.

Head coach Daryl Powell added: "He is a quality half-back who can organise a team superbly. His combination with George Williams is a well-balanced one that I am confident will contribute massively to what we aim to achieve in 2023."