New Warrington Wolves signing Matty Russell (centre) played for Scotland in the World Cup

Warrington Wolves have signed Matty Russell on a 12-month deal as the winger begins a second spell at the club.

The Scotland international was with the Wolves from 2014 to 2018, scoring 31 tries in 97 games.

Since then, Russell, 29, has played for Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Centurions and most recently, Toulouse.

"To get another chance at this great club means everything," said Russell.

He told the club's website: "It only feels like yesterday I was here. It's great to be back and I'm very grateful for the opportunity.

"I feel I'm coming back a much better player and I want to bring my value to the team."

In 2016, Russell was part of the Warrington team that won the League Leaders' Shield but lost both the Challenge Cup final and the Grand Final.

Last season, the Wolves finished a disappointing 11th in Super League.