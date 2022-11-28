Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield described Andrew Farrell as a "former coach and friend" of the club in their statement

Huddersfield have confirmed former mixed martial artist and coach Andrew Farrell, who was part of Ian Watson's Giants staff in 2022, has died.

Farrell worked with Watson at both Salford and at his hometown club Huddersfield, coaching wrestling technique and contact training.

He also ran a mixed martial arts club in the town.

In their statement the Giants said: "Andrew was known well by many in and around the club."

They added: "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time."