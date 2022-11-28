Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Louis Singleton qualifies to play for Malta through his grandfather who was born on the island

Cornwall have signed Malta international hooker Louis Singleton for the 2023 League One season.

Singleton, 31, made one appearance for the Choughs last season in a 34-14 loss at Rochdale, and has previously spent time at London Skolars and Rochdale.

He came up through Sale Sharks' rugby union academy and made his debut for Malta against Belgium in 2015.

"Although I only played one game for Cornwall last season, I really enjoyed the experience," Singleton said.

"I knew a few of the lads already as I had played with Tom Ashton previously while Harry Aaronson and I went to the same high school.

"Although we lost that game against Rochdale, all the lads were a cracking bunch and they were very easy to get along with.

"That positive experience meant that coming back for 2023 when the club were interested made complete sense."