Ryan Forshaw joined Rochdale in 2021

Rugby league player Ryan Forshaw has been banned from all sport for three years by UK Anti-Doping after he tested positive for two banned substances.

Half-back Forshaw, 22, triggered a rule violation through an out-of-competition urine sample in February 2022, while contracted to Rochdale Hornets.

He admitted the use of anabolic agents 19-norandrosterone and metandienone, and received a reduced three-year ban.

The ban started on 6 May and will expire on 5 May, 2025.

Former Wigan junior Forshaw joined Rochdale in 2021, and re-signed for them this past season, making seven appearances in total.

"Anabolic agents such as these are prohibited in sport at all times," UKAD director of operations Pat Myhill said.

"Athletes are reminded under the principle of strict liability, that they are solely responsible for what goes into their bodies.

"Players who choose to use anabolic agents in sport, let their teammates down and put their health and career at serious risk."