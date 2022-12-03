Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samisoni Langi made three NRL appearances for Sydney Roosters

Wakefield Trinity have signed versatile back Samisoni Langi from Catalans Dragons on a two-year deal.

The 29-year-old can play in the halves, centre and back-row, and was part of France's Rugby League World Cup squad.

Langi, who has 30 tries and 11 goals in 129 games, had previously signed with Wakefield for 2022 but agreed terms to cancel the deal and stay at Catalans.

"He is a player that I have admired for a number of years," head coach Mark Applegarth told the club website. external-link

"He's a proven player at this level and when we realised he was available, we made a move straight away."

In addition to his time at Catalans, Langi played three games in the National Rugby League with Sydney Roosters and also had a short stint at Leigh in 2017.

"I've had a few conversations with Mark and I am really looking forward to working with him," Langi said. "His coaching style and the way he wants us to play particularly excites me."