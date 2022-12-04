Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kai Pearce-Paul (left) and Will Pryce helped Wigan and Huddersfield respectively reach the 2022 Super League play-offs

Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul and Huddersfield's Will Pryce will join NRL side Newcastle Knights following the end of the 2023 Super League season.

The pair have joined the Knights for the 2024 and 2025 campaigns.

England international Pearce-Paul, 21, joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2019 and has since made 38 appearances.

Pryce, 20, son of former England and Great Britain international Leon, has made 28 appearances for the Giants since making his debut in 2021.

"We are very excited to be able to attract two of the brightest young talents from Super League to join our club," Knights director of football Peter Parr said. external-link

"We believe both players have a skillset that will make an impression on the National Rugby League once they arrive."

Both Pearce-Paul and Pryce had their breakout seasons in 2021 and went on to help their respective sides reach the play-off stages of the 2022 Super League campaign.

Pearce-Paul was rewarded for his efforts with a place in Shaun Wane's England World Cup squad and he scored on his full international debut in their 94-4 win over Greece.

"We presented Kai with a very attractive and long-term contract. Ultimately, Kai's desire to go to the NRL was the determining factor," Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said. external-link

"Kai is committed to Wigan for the 2023 season before leaving for Australia at the end of the year. We expect a big year from Kai and then we will wish him well on his new adventure."