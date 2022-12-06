Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Proposals will look at post-match review panel sentences, sometimes triggered by in-game decisions like sin-binnings

Greater emphasis on fines rather than bans for lower grade disciplinary offences is one of the proposals to be put to the Rugby League Council following a review of the process.

The review found player behaviour had been improved by changes to the handling of head-related incidents.

It proposes that Grade A charges would now only result in a caution or fine.

Subsequent gradings would also reduce, with Grade B to be a fine or one-game ban rather than one to two games.

Top end Grade F incidents would incur at least a six-game suspension, rather than the current minimum eight-match tariff.

Automatic tribunals would only be triggered by a D-F grade offence, while a player would now require three instances of a particular on-field misconduct charge to bring up the top grading, rather than two.

The council will also consider concepts around appeals, such as the option to add 50% to the fine for a "frivolous" Grade A appeal, rather than add a further ban - which would remain for B-D appeals.

The Rugby Football League Board will then consider the findings and recommendations once they have been put to the council.

"A number of changes have been recommended for 2023, in all cases adjustments to recognise the changing landscape, while maintaining the emphasis on player safety - and increasing player accountability," RFL director of operations and legal Robert Hicks said.

"It is important that all stakeholders understand the need to change behaviour and we believe these changes are best placed to do this."