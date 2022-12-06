Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

James Harrison was a Wembley winner with Featherstone in 2021, winning the 1895 Cup versus York

Prop James Harrison has signed a three-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

The 26-year-old missed a chunk of the 2022 campaign following his move from Featherstone because of a serious knee injury, yet still played 12 games.

Harrison, the son of ex-Great Britain prop Karl, has 36 tries in 124 matches, including for Leeds, Batley and Oxford.

"Everything's perfect for me here and I'm really enjoying it," Harrison said.

"Daryl [Powell, head coach] was a big reason for extending my contract. He trusts me, likes the way I play and gets the best out of me."

Powell added on the club website: external-link "When we signed James I was 100% certain he would be a consistent Super League player.

"After his injury that became a bit tougher for him. However, his efforts for us last year showed how good he is going to be in the future and is why I feel this deal is a great one for the club."